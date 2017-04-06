Dodgers overpower Padres behind Puig’s 2 HRs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yasiel Puig homered twice to help the Los Angeles Dodgers rout the San Diego Padres 10-2 on Thursday.

Puig was 2 for 3 with two walks, two runs, four RBIs and a stolen base.

Puig hit a two-run homer to left off the first pitch from Jered Weaver (0-1) in the second inning. The Cuban star homered off Weaver again in his next at-bat in the fourth inning, belting another two-run shot to left field to give the Dodgers a four-run lead.

It was the first multi-home run game for Puig since June 4, 2013, his second game in the majors. Four years ago, Puig had an electrifying summer to burst into the majors, but he was relegated to the minor leagues last year and the Dodgers tried to trade him. He was given another chance, and he’s making good on that so far with three home runs in the last two games.

Brandon McCarthy (1-0), who had Tommy John surgery in 2015 and an ensuing case of the yips last year, faced 17 batters — two over the minimum — through five innings. He allowed just two runs on four hits in six innings.

Weaver, who grew up in the Los Angeles area and played at Long Beach State, pitched in a different uniform for the first time in his career after spending 11 years with the Angels. He allowed four earned runs on five hits in five innings.

Wil Myers hit a two-run home run to right field off McCarthy in the sixth.

The Dodgers won their home-opening series, 3-1. The Padres will open their home schedule Friday at Petco Park against the Giants.

In the seventh inning, reliever Christian Bethancourt loaded the bases, then walked Andrew Toles and Puig scored again.

Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson was ejected in the seventh inning after he slammed his bat and helmet after being called out on strikes.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Catcher Hector Sanchez left the game for precautionary reasons with dizziness after taking a foul ball off his mask in the seventh inning.

Dodgers: Reliever Pedro Baez (right hand) threw a bullpen session two days ago and came out of that well, according to Roberts, but he wasn’t yet sure when he would throw again.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo makes his season debut in the home opener at Petco Park against the Giants. Perdomo had a 2.41 ERA in five spring starts. He led all Padres starting pitchers last year in wins (nine) and innings pitched (146 2/3 innings).

Dodgers: LHP Hyundai-Jin Ryu is back following left shoulder surgery and other injuries that had him make just one start over the last two years. He’ll make his season debut in Colorado. Ryu won 14 games in 2014.