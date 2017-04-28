Channel Numbers for Clippers-Jazz Game 6

PROGRAMMING ALERT

Friday, April 28

Clippers at Jazz Game 6 available LIVE on FSSD Alternate Channels

Padres at Giants available LIVE on FOX Sports San Diego

FOX Sports San Diego’s live coverage of Friday’s NBA Playoff game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz will be available to viewers on the network’s various alternate channels, as well as FOX Sports GO. Coverage begins at 7:00 PM PST with Clippers Live.

FOX SPORTS SAN DIEGO ALTERNATE CHANNELS

AT&T U-verse: 691, 1691 (HD)

DIRECTV: Channel 694-1 (SD and HD)

Dish: 449, 9519 (HD), 412-37 (Hopper)

Cox Cable: N/A – Viewers can watch on FOX Sports GO

Spectrum: 325

FOX Sports San Diego’s live coverage of the San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants game will remain on FSSD’s regular channels beginning at 6:30 PM PST with Padres Live.

FOX SPORTS SAN DIEGO

AT&T U-verse: Channels 776 and 1776 (HD)

Cox Cable: Channels 56 and 1056 (HD)

DIRECTV: Channels 694 and 694-1 (HD)

Dish: Channel 408

Spectrum: 322