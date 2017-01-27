Celebrate San Diego rally set for February 11 at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO – Local sports teams, elected officials and community leaders are joining forces on the Celebrate San Diego Rally, to be held Saturday, February 11 at Petco Park’s Park at the Park. The free public celebration will feature special appearances by athletes and leaders who call San Diego home, including Padres Hall of Famers Trevor Hoffman and Randy Jones, Padres Manager Andy Green, former Chargers Nick Hardwick and Rolf Benirschke, San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman, San Diego Gulls Head Coach Dallas Eakins, and many more. The Celebrate San Diego Rally is a collaboration between the San Diego Padres, San Diego Gulls, San Diego Sockers, San Diego State Aztecs, University of San Diego Toreros, University of California San Diego Tritons and the City of San Diego, celebrating what it means to be part of America’s Finest City.

“Those of us fortunate enough to call San Diego home know exactly how special this city is,” said Padres Executive Chairman Ron Fowler. “We are proud to join forces with so many local leaders in a celebration of our community on February 11.”

Gates to the Park at the Park (Gaslamp Gate on 7th Avenue at K Street and East Village Gate on 10th Avenue at K Street), where guests can enjoy family-friendly activities, will open at 10:00 a.m. PT. Padres Season Ticket Members will have access to a dedicated Member line at each gate by showing their Member card. Standard Petco Park event security measures, including walk-through metal detectors and bag checks will be in place for this event. Event activities will conclude at 3:00 p.m. PT

The event will feature live music, interactive games, a Kids Zone and photo booths. The Park at the Park whiffle ball field will be activated and the Padres Hall of Fame will be open during event hours. Guests 21 and older can enjoy a San Diego Craft Beer Garden. A selection of Petco Park concessions stands will be open for food and drink purchases, while standard Petco Park policies will be in place for those who wish to bring in outside food.

The rally itself, which is also supported by local community colleges, will get underway at 1:00 p.m. PT. Padres and Aztecs broadcaster Ted Leitner will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Speakers will include Hoffman, Green, Hardwick, and other local leaders. The SDSU Aztecs spirit squads, Sockers First Team Players, and local mascots including the Padres Swinging Friar, the Gulls’ Gulliver and Sunny the Socker will be on hand to engage the crowd.

Parking will be free of charge in Padres-controlled lots around the ballpark, including the Lexus Premier Lot and Tailgate Lot on Imperial Avenue, as well as the Padres Parkade on 10th Avenue at J Street. Parking is expected to fill up quickly. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and take public transportation.

Guests in attendance will receive a commemorative Celebrate San Diego hat compliments of Sycuan. Adult and youth hats will be available upon entry while supplies last.

Those who would like to donate their Chargers apparel in good condition will be able to exchange one piece of Chargers clothing or a Chargers hat for a $25 credit to the Padres Majestic Team Store good through May 4, 2017.This offer is good for one (1) Chargers item exchanged for one (1) store credit per adult (ages 18 and older). Multiple exchange locations will be open in the Park at the Park, but guests are encouraged to line up early to minimize wait times. The Padres will distribute donated clothing items to charitable partners that support our neighbors in need.

The Padres will be offering those in attendance the opportunity to win a suite, with food and beverage included, for a game during the Padres Opening Series April 7-9, 2017. Guests may pre-register online at www.padres.com/celebrateSD or register on-site at the rally to be entered for a chance to win a Padres suite. The winner will be announced following the rally. Event information can be found at www.padres.com/celebrateSD.

(h/t) San Diego Padres