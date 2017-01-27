Catch the AHL All-Star Classic on FOX Sports San Diego

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gulls fans can watch local representative Brandon Montour in the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic, which will take place on Monday, Jan. 30 at 4:00 p.m. PT and will be aired locally on FOX Sports San Diego. FSSD will also air the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. PT.

This is Montour’s second time playing in the All-Star Classic. The Gulls defenseman co-leads the team in goals (11) and ranks second in points (28). He posted a career-best seven game point streak from Dec. 26 to Jan. 7.

Click here for the San Diego Gulls official release.

