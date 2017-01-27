Aztecs earn rave reviews in Mobile, set to impress at 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl

San Diego State football sent three seniors to the 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl after capping off the 2016 season with their second consecutive Mountain West championship and a victory over the University of Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The Aztecs’ savvy seniors have continued to carry the spear to new heights in Mobile, Ala.

Senior running back Donnel Pumphrey, the NCAA’s all-time leading rusher, has drawn attention to the South team’s backfield, including the likes of Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson.

“I mean, he’s been sensational, as you can see,” Jackson said. “He’s made a lot of plays. I know a lot of people will talk about his stature but sometimes that’s what creates the opportunity for him. He’s tough. He knows how to play.”

Weighing in at 5-foot-8, 169 pounds, Pumphrey faces an uphill battle in terms of forcing NFL scouts to overlook his small frame, but his record-breaking production at SDSU should help turn their eyes from his measurements to the stat sheet.

Pumphrey rushed for a career-high 2,133 yards and 17 touchdowns during his senior season to surpass former Wisconsin back Ron Dayne as the NCAA’s all-time career rushing yards leader with 6,405 yards in four years with the Aztecs.

However, Pumphrey wasn’t limited to just carrying the ball with SDSU, as he often caught balls both out of the backfield and when lined up at slot receiver. He brought in 55 receptions for 647 yards and three touchdowns in his final two years with the Aztecs.

No. 19 has faith that he will continue to prove versatile at the next level.

“I feel like I can be one of the biggest playmakers at the next level,” Pumphrey said. “I’m trying to showcase my versatility catching the ball out of the backfield and route running.”

Defending some of the better route-runners invited to the Senior Bowl, SDSU’s senior cornerback Damontae Kazee has also managed to exceed expectations despite his below average size.

And Fox College Football’s lead analyst Charles Davis can’t help but agree.

I know CB Danontae Kazee of San Diego St. doesn't have ideal size, but people are really struggling to get open against him @seniorbowl — Charles Davis (@CFD22) January 25, 2017

At 5-foot-10, 183 pounds, Kazee will be limited to slot duties at the next level because of his lack of size until he can prove dominant against bigger receivers. However, in terms of physicality, it would be unfair to say he falls short of the mark.

Some fun battles between the South WR and DBs. #TAMU Josh Reynolds vs #SDSU Damontae Kazee #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/NcfEjw7N4W — Steve Frederick (@SportsGuyTweets) January 25, 2017

With SDSU, Kazee amassed 15 interceptions in his final two years with the Aztec en route to being named the MW Defensive Player of the Year after both the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Unfortunately, the Aztecs’ third representative at the Senior Bowl, senior guard Nico Siragusa, has missed a majority of the practice week and will be held out of Saturday’s game after suffering a dislocated thumb on Tuesday.

Siragusa, however, will have an opportunity to continue to climb draft boards with a strong performance in the NFL Scouting Combine.

Pumphrey and Kazee have been fortunate enough to begin their climb much earlier in their preparation for the Senior Bowl, and the two should continue their ascent come Saturday, Jan. 28.