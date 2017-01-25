Air Force overcomes 12-point, 2nd-half deficit to beat SDSU

Jan 24, 2017; Colorado Springs, CO, USA; Air Force Falcons guard Trevor Lyons (20) strips the ball away from San Diego State Aztecs guard Jeremy Hemsley (42) in the second half at Clune Arena. The Falcons won 60-57. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Trevor Lyons scored 15 points and Air Force overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to beat San Diego State 60-57 on Tuesday night.

Lyons drove the left side and made Air Force’s first field goal in four-plus minutes for 57-55 lead but Trey Kell answered with two free throws to tie it at 57-all.

Air Force’s Jacob Van was fouled away from the basket and hit two free throws for 59-57 lead. Kell’s long 3-pointer hit the back of the iron, Lyons grabbed the long rebound and after air-balling the first free throw, he made the second for a three-point lead with 22 seconds to go.

Kell missed an off-balance 3-pointer from the wing, and Van was off on two free throws, giving SDSU a final chance, but Jeremy Hemsley’s long 3-pointer was off the mark.

Air Force (10-11, 3-5 Mountain West) was only 8-of-25 shooting in the first half and finished at 38.5 percent.

Kell led San Diego State (11-8, 3-4) with 14 points and Max Hoetzel added 11 points with eight rebounds.

San Diego State built a 34-24 lead at halftime after making 7 of 19 3-pointers and the Aztecs finished with eight.