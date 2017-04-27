2017 NFL Draft set to begin in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL draft will begin in about an hour in Philadelphia.

The Cleveland Browns hold the first pick yet again after finishing just 1-15 last season. Though Cleveland could use help at quarterback, the Browns could also help their defense by taking Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, thought by many to be the most talented overall player in the draft.

Cleveland will be followed by San Francisco, Chicago and Jacksonville.

The first round could see a slew of players from the nation’s top college programs get selected. From smaller schools, Temple’s Haason Reddick and Western Michigan’s Corey Davis are projected to be picked among the first 15 selections.