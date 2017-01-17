Warburton steps down as captain of Wales for 6 Nations

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) Sam Warburton has conceded the captaincy of Wales to lock Alun Wyn Jones for the Six Nations.

Warburton stepped down to get his form in order after a run of injuries. But he was still part of a 36-man squad also featuring seven newcomers.

Warburton has led Wales a record 49 times since 2011, including at the last two Rugby World Cups. His sides won the Six Nations in 2012 and 2013, and he led the British and Irish Lions to a series win in Australia in 2013.

When Warburton missed the third test against the Wallabies, Jones took over.

Jones took charge again on Tuesday, with other candidates Gethin Jenkins (bicep) and Dan Lydiate (knee) on the long-term injury list.

Jones, the 105-cap lock who has captained Wales five times previously, will lead the team out at its Six Nations opener on Feb. 5 against Italy in Rome.

”It’s an honour to select Alun Wyn as captain,” interim coach Rob Howley said in a statement. ”His vast experience, as a player and a leader, will help drive this squad forward and I believe he will flourish in the role.

”Sam has led Wales more times than any other captain and had great success in the role, however we want him to concentrate on his game and to be the best player he can be. We had conversations during and since the autumn with Sam … and we want Sam to be playing his very best rugby and he agrees this is the best way forward.”

The seven uncapped players were Ospreys lock Rory Thornton, Wasps flanker Thomas Young, Ospreys flanker Olly Cracknell, Scarlets scrumhalf Aled Davies, Leicester flyhalf Owen Williams, Newport winger Ashton Hewitt, and Scarlets winger-fullback Steffan Evans.

There were doubts about the fitness of No. 8 Taulupe Faletau and scrumhalves Rhys Webb and Gareth Davies, but all were selected.

—

Wales: Forwards: Scott Andrews, Nicky Smith, Rob Evans, Rhodri Jones, Tomas Francis, Samson Lee, Kristian Dacey, Ken Owens, Scott Baldwin, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Rory Thornton, Luke Charteris, Cory Hill, James King, Justin Tipuric, Olly Cracknell, Ross Moriarty, Taulupe Faletau, Sam Warburton, Thomas Young. Backs: Gareth Davies, Rhys Webb, Aled Davies, Dan Biggar, Sam Davies, Owen Williams, Jamie Roberts, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams, Ashton Hewitt, Alex Cuthbert, Steffan Evans, George North, Liam Williams, Leigh Halfpenny.