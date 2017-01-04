Tuilagi out of England’s 6 Nations defense with fresh injury

LONDON (AP) Manu Tuilagi will miss the rest of the rugby season with a knee injury, ruling the injury-plagued center out of the England’s Six Nations title defense.

Leicester says Tuilagi tore a ligament in Sunday’s domestic Premiership game against Saracens.

The 24-year-old Tuilagi has had severe groin trouble over the last two years and only managed one replacement appearance for England in 2016.

Leicester says Tuilagi is facing a six-month recovery period so is likely to be out of contention for the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand in June and July.