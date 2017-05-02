Radradra to continue NRL career after charges dropped

SYDNEY (AP) Fiji-born Australia winger Semi Radradra is expected to finish the National Rugby League season with Parramatta before moving to France to fulfill a rugby union contract with Toulon after domestic violence charges against him were dropped.

The charges were dropped at the prosecutor’s request on Tuesday at Parramatta Local Court after cross examination of Radradra’s former partner.

Radradra was cut from Australia’s national team, the Kangaroos, in April last year after the charges were laid and he faced the prospect of a significant ban from the NRL if he was convicted. He has remained with Parramatta in the meantime but had been barred from representative selection pending the legal proceedings.

He signed a contract with French Top 14 powerhouse Toulon last year.

”That’s where his future lies but for the next few months he will be with Parramatta Eels and hopefully win a premiership on his way out,” Radradra’s manager, George Christodoulou, said. ”Semi loves rugby league and loves the Eels. But in the end he had to take care of business.”

Christodoulou said the case had taken a toll on Radradra, adding that he was ”relieved and grateful” the charges were dropped.

Parramatta Eels chief executive Bernie Gurr said the club would continue to provide welfare services to Radradra and his family and was ”delighted he can now put his focus and energy on the 2017 season.”