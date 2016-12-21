Prop Owen Franks re-signs with NZ Rugby

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) All Blacks prop Owen Franks has joined a growing group of top players who have re-signed with New Zealand Rugby through the 2019 World Cup.

Franks, who turns 29 on Friday and is the second most-capped prop in All Blacks history with 90 test appearances, said he had rejected overseas offers to stay in New Zealand.

The tighthead who made his test debut in 2009 and has missed only 15 tests since said ”after much thought and discussion, I’m pleased to confirm that I’ll be staying in New Zealand until after Rugby World Cup 2019. Whilst there was considerable interest internationally, I felt I wasn’t ready to give up playing with the best players in the game.”