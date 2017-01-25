Nick Phipps re-signs with Australian Rugby Union

SYDNEY (AP) Scrumhalf Nick Phipps has signed a two-year contract extension with the Australian Rugby Union which will see him remain with the Wallabies through to the 2019 World Cup and the New South Wales Waratahs in Super Rugby.

Phipps, 28, has played 52 tests for Australia since making his debut in 2011. He has also played 97 Super Rugby matches for the Melbourne Rebels and the Waratahs.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said Phipps’ ”best is yet to come. That’s what this decision is about, playing the best rugby of his career in Australia and for Australia.”