Korczyk cut from Wallabies squad for South Africa, Argentina

SYDNEY (AP) Queensland Reds flanker Adam Korczyk has been dropped from the Wallabies squad to tour South Africa and Argentina for the next round of Rugby Championship matches.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said Friday that Korczyk would not be replaced, reducing the touring squad from 33 to 32 players.

The Wallabies depart for Johannesburg on Saturday for their Sept. 30 match against the Springboks in Bloemfontein. The teams played to a 23-23 draw in Perth on Sept. 9.

They then travel to Buenos Aires to face Argentina on Oct. 7, a rematch of last week’s match in Canberra won 45-20 by Australia.

Three uncapped players – Lukhan Tui, Billy Meakes and Izaia Perese – will be hoping to make their Wallabies debuts in the two matches.

Australia squad: Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Jack Dempsey, Tetera Faulkner, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper (captain), Sekope Kepu, Sean McMahon, Stephen Moore, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson, Izack Rodda, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, Lopeti Timani, Lukhan Tui, Jordan Uelese. Backs: Kurtley Beale, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Billy Meakes, Izaia Perese, Nick Phipps, Joe Powell, Curtis Rona, Henry Speight.