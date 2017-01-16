France to play All Blacks, South Africa and Japan

PARIS (AP) France will host Japan for the first time in 44 years for the final test match of its autumn campaign in November.

The French rugby federation says it will be Japan’s first test in France since a 30-18 loss to the Tricolors in 1973 in the southwestern city of Bordeaux.

Federation vice president Serge Simon says France is ”very pleased to welcome Japan, world rugby’s breakthrough (team) over the past seasons.”

Japan, which stands 11th in the world rankings, caused one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history when it stunned South Africa 34-32 during the 2015 tournament.

France will open its autumn tests against New Zealand on Nov. 11 and will take on South Africa the next weekend. It will face Japan on Nov. 25.