France prop Ben Arous out of 6 Nations match against England

PARIS (AP) Loosehead prop Eddy Ben Arous has been ruled out of France’s Six Nations training squad as a spate of withdrawals continues to hit the team.

Ben Arous, who plays for Racing 92 and has 14 caps for France, was replaced by Toulon’s Xavier Chiocci after undergoing medical tests, the French rugby federation said.

Ben Arous’ departure from the squad followed Wesley Fofana’s withdrawal over the weekend after the Clermont center ruptured his Achilles tendon. Fofana was replaced by uncapped center Henry Chavancy but the federation said Monday that Chavancy, who also plays for Racing 92, is unable to train with his teammates and that he will be replaced by Mathieu Bastareaud.

France opens with a difficult match at defending champion and Grand Slam winner England on Feb. 4.