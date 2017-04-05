Ex-All Blacks star Ali Williams convicted of buying cocaine

PARIS (AP) Former New Zealand rugby player Ali Williams has been convicted of buying cocaine outside a Paris nightclub and fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) by a French court.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said Wednesday the former All Blacks lock has pleaded guilty to ”buying and possessing drugs.”

Williams was arrested in alleged possession of 2.4 grams of cocaine in February, alongside former Australian player James O’Connor.

O’Connor was fined for cocaine use last month.

Investigators alleged that the 35-year-old Williams was the one who bought the cocaine, although he tested negative for the drug. They alleged that O’Connor tested positive, but was not involved in the deal.

Williams’ current club, Paris’ Racing 92, has said the 2011 World Cup winner with New Zealand’s All Blacks will ”soon” be fired over the incident.