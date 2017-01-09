England flanker Robshaw ruled out of Six Nations tournament

LONDON (AP) Former captain Chris Robshaw has added to England’s injury problems ahead of its Six Nations title defense after he was ruled of out next month’s tournament.

Robshaw’s absence leaves England’s forward pack further decimated ahead of its opening match against France at Twickenham on Feb. 4.

The Harlequins flanker is to undergo shoulder surgery and the club said he is expected to be out for about 12 weeks. Robshaw aggravated an existing injury against Worcester on Jan. 1.

The 30-year-old Robshaw, who lost the captaincy to Dylan Hartley when Eddie Jones became England coach in 2015, has been rejuvenated since being switched by the Australian to the blindside position on the edge of the scrum.

England, with its World Cup failure on home soil now seemingly forgotten, went unbeaten last year and registered 13 straight wins. Jones said last week that Robshaw was a ”massive `glue’ player for us” and a ”massive leader for us in an informal sense.”

Jones must now work out just who he will have available to pick against France.

Number eight Billy Vunipola will also play no part in the Six Nations because of a knee injury, while his brother Mako, a prop forward, is a big fitness doubt, also with a knee injury.

Jones will not have been amused to see flanker James Haskell’s long-awaited return on Sunday from six months on the sidelines end after only 35 seconds.

The Wasps forward appeared to be knocked out in making a tackle against Leicester, although his club later issued an upbeat statement, saying the 31-year-old was ”fine.” He will have to go through concussion protocols before he can return.

In addition to England’s injury-list, the combative Hartley must also prove his fitness ahead of the France match. Hartley is serving a six-week ban for being sent off in a European Champions Cup match.