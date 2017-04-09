Cronulla ends Melbourne’s unbeaten start to the NRL season

SYDNEY (AP) The defending champion Cronulla Sharks have made it two in a row over the Melbourne Storm in the National Rugby League, but this match was not as important as the last one.

The Sharks moved into third place in the standings with an 11-2 victory over Melbourne, handing the Storm their first loss of the season in a grand final rematch from last year won by the Sharks.

James Maloney kicked a field goal in the 70th minute to break a 2-2 deadlock before James Segeyaro swooped on a kick that was mishandled by Billy Slater to touch down under the posts and seal the result.

The Sharks have now won three straight matches.

In the other match Sunday, the New Zealand Warriors beat Parramatta 22-10.

Josh McCrone set up four tries and Gareth Widdop scored 19 points as the St. George Illawarra Dragons outclassed Manly 35-10 on Saturday to move into first place after their fourth win in a row.

In other matches Saturday, Jordan Rapana scored three tries in Canberra’s 42-16 win over the Gold Coast and the Wests Tigers beat North Queensland 26-16.

The Brisbane Broncos beat the Sydney Roosters 32-8, handing the Roosters their second straight loss after they opened the season with four wins.

The Broncos, 3-3, took an early 8-0 lead after the Roosters missed 18 tackles in the first 16 minutes, and 46 overall, a statistic that didn’t impress Roosters coach Trent Robinson.

”That comes down to the Broncos playing really well and us being unacceptable the way we went about our tackling,” Robinson said.

A last-minute field goal from Adam Reynolds gave South Sydney a 21-20 win over Penrith, and halfback Matt Frawley scored a 40-meter solo try as the Canterbury Bulldogs beat Newcastle 22-12.