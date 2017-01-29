Bernard Le Roux called up to France squad for 6 Nations
PARIS (AP) Flanker Bernard Le Roux has been called up to the France squad to replace Raphael Lakafia ahead of next weekend’s Six Nations opener against England.
The South African-born Le Roux has 24 test caps for France but played only one match in last season’s Six Nations – a 31-21 home defeat to England.
France travels to play England at Twickenham on Saturday, with preparations affected by a spate of withdrawals last week.
Hooker Camille Chat, loosehead prop Eddy Ben Arous and center Wesley Fofana have withdrawn.
France, which finished second-to-last in last year’s tournament, is also without experienced flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc, who is recovering from a broken arm.