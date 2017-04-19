All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock renews NZ deal through 2020

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) All Blacks forward Sam Whitelock has renewed his contract with New Zealand Rugby through the 2020 season.

The 28-year-old Whitelock, with 84 tests, is the most-capped lock in All Blacks history and was a member of New Zealand’s 2011 and 2015 World Cup-winning teams.

Whitelock, whose brothers George and Luke have also played for New Zealand, said he didn’t take long to make the decision to stay with the All Blacks and Super Rugby’s Crusaders.

He says ”I am still genuinely excited to be playing rugby for these teams and I feel like there is still plenty more to achieve.”

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said Whitelock and Brodie Retallick form the best locking partnerships in world rugby.