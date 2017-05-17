Rodriguez Joins Emmy-Nominated Broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt and Two-Time Emmy-Winning Reporter Ken Rosenthal

New York, NY – World Series Champion and three-time American League Most Valuable Player Alex Rodriguez makes his broadcasting booth debut Thursday night as color analyst for the New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals at 8:00 PM ET on FS1. He joins play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and reporter Ken Rosenthal, both Emmy Award nominees this year.

Rodriguez returns to the booth two days later as the New York Mets host the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at 7:00 PM ET on the FOX broadcast network as part of BASEBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA. Regionalization for Saturday’s MLB coverage is below. Rodriguez sits alongside lead FOX MLB play-by-play announcer Joe Buck with Rosenthal reporting from the field.

A 14-time All-Star, Rodriguez served as a studio analyst for FOX Sports’ MLB Postseason coverage in 2015 and 2016 and continues his studio role while adding game analysis and feature reporting to his full-time broadcasting responsibilities in 2017.