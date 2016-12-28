Road to Westminster (RTW): Best in Show Winner David Fitzpatrick
The Kennel Club of Philadelphia hosts two dog shows back to back in November. The Sunday show was our last stop on the 2016 Road to Westminster series. David Fitzpatrick and his Pekingese named Chuckie won Best in Show on that day.
More Other Videos
Road to Westminster (RTW): Pro Handler Michelle Scott
10 hours ago
Road to Westminster (RTW): Member Wayne Ferguson
10 hours ago
Road to Westminster (RTW): Intro to the Kennel Club of Philadelphia
10 hours ago