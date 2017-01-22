450 SX: Ryan Dungey Takes Points Lead with Win – Anaheim 2 2017

Ryan Dungey takes an early lead and takes home his first checkered flag of the 2017 season. Ken Roczen wrecks hard and Dungey takes over the points lead.

SX: Anaheim 2 Analysis - 2017

450 SX: Ryan Dungey Takes Points Lead with Win - Anaheim 2 2017

SX: Ken Roczen Suffers Hard Crash - Anaheim 2 2017

250 SX: Justin Hill Wins - Anaheim 2 2017

SX: Jason Anderson Shoves Vince Friese After On-Track Incident - Anaheim 2 2017

Road to Westminster (RTW): Best in Show Jorge Olivera

