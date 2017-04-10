Weekend Sports in Brief

GOLF

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) Sergio Garcia tugged the lapel of his green jacket with both hands, proud of his prize and how he earned it.

His hopes were fading Sunday in the Masters – two shots behind with six holes to play – when his tee shot bounced off a tree and into an azalea bush, the kind of bad luck he had come to expect in the majors. Instead of pouting, he figured out how to make par.

Five feet away from winning, his birdie putt peeled off to the right. Usually resigned to fail, Garcia proved to be more resilient than ever.

He was a new man with a new title: Masters champion.

Major champion.

”It’s been an amazing week,” Garcia said, ”and I’m going to enjoy it for the rest of my life.”

After nearly two decades of heartache in the tournaments that define careers, Garcia finally showed the mettle to win a major. He overcame a two-shot deficit against Justin Rose and won on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff.

SOCCER

NEW YORK (AP) – The United States, Mexico and Canada are going to announce a joint bid for the 2026 World Cup on Monday, a person familiar with the decision said.

The Confederation of North and Central America and Caribbean Association Football is moving ahead with the bid that was widely expected before Donald Trump was elected president. There has been concern the plan was unworkable under Trump’s anti-immigrant policies, but even if he serves a second term Trump would not be president in 2026.

The confederation made the final decision to go ahead with the bid at its meeting Saturday in Aruba, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the bid will not formally be announced until Monday in Manhattan. In a news release, CONCACAF said the countries will be making a ”historic announcement.”

The hosting rights are set to be decided in May 2020 – during Trump’s potential re-election campaign.

PRO BASKETBALL

DENVER (AP) – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s NBA record with his 42nd triple-double of the season.

Westbrook had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists by halftime at Denver on Sunday. He got his 10th assist with 4:17 left in the fourth quarter.

Westbrook fed Semaj Christon in the right corner for a 3-pointer that pulled Oklahoma City to 101-91 and gave Westbrook his record.

Robertson’s record of 41 triple-doubles had stood since the 1961-62 season.

With averages of a league-leading 31.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists, Westbrook will finish the season as the first player since Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double for the season.

EQUAL PAY

In a matter of days, female athletes around the globe scored a trio of wins in their fight for equality after decades of work.

The U.S. women’s national soccer team struck a new collective bargaining agreement with their federation, ending more than a year of at times contentious negotiations, with players seeking comparable compensation to the men’s national team.

It followed the U.S. national hockey team’s deal with USA Hockey after players threatened to boycott the women’s world championships over wages.

The quest for better pay and conditions even extended across the Atlantic to Ireland, where the women’s national soccer team there threatened to sit out of an exhibition match this week.

The actions of these teams highlight the struggle for female athletes to achieve fair compensation for their efforts, even if that doesn’t mean identical paychecks to their male counterparts. `Fair’ can include even simple items like access to changing rooms, in the case of the Irish players.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – UFC President Dana White said he was confident a proposed bout between Conor McGregor and boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. is on the horizon.

”I see this fight happening,” White said after UFC 210.

White said he will meet with McGregor, UFC’s biggest box office attraction, in New York soon after the fighter’s girlfriend gives birth to their first child in May.

Once a longshot, the boxing match has inched closer to reality.

White cautioned the fight was not close to a done deal. But White said he’s had talks with Mayweather’s team, though there’s plenty of negotiating still on the table – including the share of the purse.