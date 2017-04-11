Vegas Strip to get e-sports arena with Luxor club overhaul

LAS VEGAS (AP) The Las Vegas Strip is getting its first space dedicated for competitive gaming when the Luxor hotel-casino transforms its nightclub into a multi-level e-sports arena.

MGM Resorts International on Tuesday said work on the venue will begin in early June with the goal of opening in early 2018.

This will be the second e-sports arena in Sin City. The first one began hosting gamers in March in downtown Las Vegas.

The arenas are part of a trend that the casino industry hopes will attract the millennial crowd.

The arena at Luxor will occupy the space of the now-closed LAX nightclub. It will feature a competition stage, LED video wall, daily gaming stations, food and beverage options and a streaming and television-quality production studio.

—

This story has been corrected to state that MGM Resorts International gave information on Tuesday.