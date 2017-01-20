Tola of Ethiopia sets course record in Dubai Marathon upset

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia set a new course record in winning the Dubai Marathon on Friday.

The 25-year-old completed the course in two hours, four minutes and 11 seconds; 12 seconds faster than the previous best time for the course.

His Ethiopian compatriot Kenenisa Bekele had been a favorite to win after coming in six seconds shy of the world record in Berlin in September. He was tripped and fell at the start, and dropped out after the halfway mark.

Ethiopian runners also filled the minor placings, with Mule Wasihun second and Sisay Lemma third.

Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia won the women’s race with a time of 2 hours, 22 minutes and 36 seconds.