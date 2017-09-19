The Latest: College campus mourning dead lacrosse player

EASTON, Pa. (AP) The Latest on the death of a college lacrosse player who had been drinking at a party (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

A Pennsylvania college where a 19-year-old student and lacrosse player died after drinking at a party and then falling down at his dorm says the campus is in mourning.

A Lafayette College spokesman calls the death of lacrosse recruit McCrae Williams, of Weston, Massachusetts, a ”tragic loss.” He says the college is working closely with police and keeping the student’s family and friends in its thoughts.

Williams died last week from blunt-force head injuries.

Prosecutors say Williams had been drinking alcohol at a party with other members of the men’s and women’s lacrosse teams on Sept. 9 and likely fell in his dorm room and hit his head. They said Tuesday no charges are planned.

The college spokesman hasn’t answered questions about whether the lacrosse team or anyone else will face discipline.

—

3:55 p.m.

Prosecutors say a 19-year-old Pennsylvania college freshman and lacrosse player who died from blunt-force head injuries had been drinking alcohol and likely fell in his dorm room and hit his head.

District Attorney John Morganelli says lacrosse recruit McCrae Williams, of Weston, Massachusetts, had been drinking at a party with other members of the men’s and women’s lacrosse teams Sept. 9. He says Williams returned to his dorm room at Lafayette College in Easton and fell on the way to the bathroom.

He says no one saw Williams hit his head on the floor.

Friends became concerned the following day when Williams insisted on remaining in bed. Emergency workers took him to a hospital, where he died.

Morganelli says there’s no evidence of a crime and he doesn’t plan to file charges.

—

11:25 a.m.

A Pennsylvania prosecutor is planning a news conference on the death of a 19-year-old college freshman who died last week from blunt-force head injuries believed to be suffered in a fall.

Lafayette College in Easton has said that officers responding to a call about a student who’d been drinking found lacrosse recruit McCrae Williams unconscious near a dorm. He died in a hospital the next day. A coroner determined that Williams, of Weston, Massachusetts, died of blunt-force head injuries, but delayed a ruling on the manner of death pending toxicology results.

District Attorney John Morganelli will discuss the case Tuesday afternoon.

Williams was found at 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 10. Police in Easton have only said that Williams was involved in a ”chain of events” that began the night before.