Tande takes 4 Hills Tour lead after 2nd straight win

INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) Norwegian ski jumper Daniel Andre Tande overtook Olympic champion Kamil Stoch at the top of the Four Hills Tour standings after winning the shortened third stop on Wednesday.

Tande, who also won Sunday’s event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, soared 128.5 meters to lead the competition with 125.7 points when unfavorable weather conditions forced organizers to cancel the final round of jumping.

The competition had been halted several times because of strong winds, and darkness was setting in after the first round was completed.

Norwegian jumper Robert Johansson was second with 123.1 points, and Evgeniy Klimov of Russia was third with 119.1.

Stoch, who overcame a scare as he fell during a trial jump shortly before the start of the competition, finished fourth after earning 117.4 points for a 120.5-meter effort. He trails Tande by 1.7 points going into the final stop in Bischofshofen on Friday. Tande could become the first Norwegian winner of the prestigious competition since Anders Jacobsen 10 years ago.

Third-ranked Stefan Kraft of Austria, who won the opening event in Oberstdorf, complained about illness and placed 18th. The 2015 Four Hills champion is 16.6 points behind.

Severin Freund of Germany, last year’s Four Hills Tour runner-up, skipped Wednesday’s event because of illness.

Noriaki Kasai of Japan, who is 44, became the first ski jumper to compete in 100 Four Hills Tour events.