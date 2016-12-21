Sports deaths in 2016
Notable sports deaths in 2016:
Administrator:
Tom Butters, 77; Tim Camp, 59; Robert ”Scotty” Whitelaw, 88; Dick Yoder, 79.
Agent:
Eugene Parker, 60.
Auto Racing:
Chris Amon, 73; Bryan Clauson, 27; Ronnie Davis, 66; Maria Teresa de Filippis, 89; Betty Jane France, 78; Carl Haas, 86; Lennie Pond, 75.
Baseball:
Sandy Acevedo, 18; Luis Arroyo, 88; Ralph Branca, 90; Paul Carey, 88; Clarence ”Choo-Choo” Coleman, 80; Jim Davenport, 82; Eddie Einhorn, 80; Sammy Ellis, 75; Donny Everett, 19; Jose Fernandez, 24; David ”Boo” Ferriss, 94; Alexander Figuerdo, 20; Shannon Forde, 44; Joe Garagiola, 90; Jim Ray Hart, 74; Jim Hickman, 79; Susanne Hilgefort, 48; Monte Irvin, 96; Yorman Landa, 22; Clyde Mashore, 70; Dick McAuliffe, 76; Todd Oakes, 55; John Orsino, 78; Milt Pappas, 76; Tony Phillips, 56; Lucille ”Lou” Richards, 90; Spec Richardson, 93; Jose Rosario, 20; Rusty Rose, 74; Mike Sandlock, 100; Bernie Stowe, 80; Frank Sullivan, 85; Walt Williams, 72; John Young, 67.
Basketball:
Johnny Bach, 91; Tommy Bartlett, 88; Vince Boryla, 89; Tyrek Coger, 21; Joel Cornette, 35; Archie Dees, 80; Ed Davender, 49; Bryce Dejean-Jones, 23; Rudolph ”Spider” Edwards, 86; Bill Foster, 86; Howard Garfinkel, 86; Steve Harris, 52; John Henderson, 49; Rex Hughes, 77; John Johnson, 68; Hal Lear, 81; Clyde Lovellette, 86; Aubrey McClendon, 56; Steve McElvene, 20; Jim McMillian, 68; Bill Menefee, 95; Rex Morgan, 67; Anthony Morocco, 86; Sean Rooks, 46; Kenny Sailors, 95; Ozzie Silna, 83; Fred Slaughter, 74; Andrew Smith, 25; Demontez Stitt, 27; Pat Summitt, 64; Morris Taft, 84; Brooks Thompson, 45; Nate Thurmond, 74; Bobby Wanzer, 94; Dwayne ”Pearl” Washington, 52; Nera White, 80; Murray Wier, 89.
BMX:
Dave Mirra, 41.
Body Building:
Manohar Aich, 104.
Boxing:
Muhammad Ali, 74; Howard Bingham, 77; Ed Brown, 25; Bobby Chacon, 64; Joe DeGuardia, 86; Pedro ”Perico” Fernandez, 64; Aaron Pryor, 60; Alex Stewart, 52; Tom Suddes, 67; Mike Towell, 25.
Bullfighting:
Victor Barrio, 29.
Climbing:
Junko Tabei, 77.
Cricket:
Martin Crowe, 53; Matthew Hobden, 22; Hanif Mohammad, 81.
Curling:
Sam Richardson, 82.
Cycling:
Rudi Altig, 79; Antoine Demoitie, 25; Bahman Golbarnezhad, 48; Daan Myngheer, 22.
Diving:
Sammy Lee, 96; Enzo Maiorca, 85.
Doping:
Nikita Kamaev, 52.
Equestrian:
Frank Chapot, 84; Rebecca Weissbard, 22.
Figure Skating:
Jef Billings, 71; David Dore, 75.
Football:
Hubbard Alexander, 77; Joe Blahak, 65; Cary Blanchard, 47; Monk Bonasorte, 59; George Boone, 77; Brandon Bourbon, 24; Ron Brace, 29; Clarence Brooks, 65; Greg Bryant, 21; Dennis Byrd, 50; Bill Campbell, 75; Marion Campbell, 87; Gail Cogdill, 79; Tom DeLeone, 65; Art Demmas, 82; Leon Donohue, 77; Bill Dooley, 82; David Douglas, 52; Dee Dowis, 48; Donnie Duncan, 75; Randy Duncan, 79; Dave Edwards, 76; Jimbo Elrod, 62; Billy Fletcher, 72; Sam Foltz, 22; Lorenzo Freeman, 52; Bob Gain, 87; Hokie Gajan, 56; Dennis Green, 67; Quentin Groves, 32; John Hicks, 65; Donnovan Hill, 18; Winston Hill, 74; Don Horton, 58; Harry Hulmes III, 88; Brandon Jackson, 20; Solomon Jackson, 20; Gary Jeter, 61; Curley Johnson, 80; John Johnson, 98; Norman Kwong, 86; Johnny Lattner, 83; Bill Lenkaitis, 70; George MacIntyre, 76; Ted Marchibroda, 84; Andy Maurer, 67; Mike McCoy, 62; Joe McKnight, 28; Lou Michaels, 80; Maikhail Miller, 23; Tom Muecke, 52; Tom Nickoloff, 84; James Owens, 65; Jimmy ”Red” Parker, 82; George Pernicano, 98; Lawrence Phillips, 40; Fred Quillan, 60; Konrad Reuland, 29; Doug Rhoads, 71; Willie Richardson, 76; Bryan Robinson, 41; Buddy Ryan, 85; Mike Sadler, 24; Rashaan Salaam, 42; AJ Schlatter, 20; Will Smith, 34; Bill Stanfill, 69; Milt Tenopir, 76; Roger Theder, 77; Zurlon Tipton, 26; Will Trevillion, 20; Kevin Turner, 46; Bill Wade, 85; Fulton Walker, 58; Tray Walker, 23; Bryan Wiedmeier, 57; Bob Williams, 86; Al Wistert, 95; Tom Wilson, 72; George Yarno, 58.
Golf:
Peggy Kirk Bell, 95; Dawn Coe-Jones , 56; Jay Fishman, 63; Christy O’Connor Jr., 67; Arnold Palmer, 87; Gary Planos, 62; Dave Renwick, 62; Max Zechmann, 56.
Gymnastics:
Vera Caslavska, 74.
Hockey:
Wendell Anderson, 83; Andy Bathgate, 83; John Brophy, 83; Walter Bush, 86; Bill Dineen, 84; Richie Dunn, 59; Lou Fontinato, 84; Bill Gadsby, 88; Gordie Howe, 88; Jack Kirrane Jr., 88; Tom Lysiak, 63; Rick MacLeish, 66; Bruce Marshall, 54; Ron Mason, 76; Butch Mousseau, 48; Billy Plager, 70; Jack Riley, 95; Ed Snider, 83; Marek Svatos, 34; Rik Wilson, 53.
Horse Racing:
William Backer, 89; Rebecca Black, 39; Fred Bradley, 85; Morton Finder, 82; Garrett Gomez, 44; Jeff Lukas, 58; JT McNamara, 41; Harry Meyerhoff, 86; Dolphus Morrison, 82; Ogden Mills Phipps, 75; George ”Bucky” Sallee, 87; Steve Sexton, 57; Steve Willard, 72. Horses: Gulch, 32; Monarchos, 18.
Luge:
Frank Masley, 56.
Media:
Bud Collins, 86; Peter Finney, 88; Barney Hall, 83; W.P. Kinsella, 81; Edward F. Kolenovsky, 87; Hubert Mizell, 76; Steve Pivovar, 63; Joe Resnick, 62; Craig Sager, 65; John Saunders, 61; Drew Sharp, 56; Blackie Sherrod, 96; Jim Simpson, 88; John F. Wolfe, 72; Brock Yates, 82.
Mixed Martial Arts:
Joao Carvalho, 28; Jordan Parsons, 25; Josh Samman, 28; Kimbo Slice, 42.
Motorcycling:
Charlotte Kainz, 20; Kyle McGrane, 17; Luis Salom, 24; Sam Wheeler, 72.
Music:
Sam Spence, 88.
Politics:
Wheelock Whitney Jr., 89.
Rowing:
Lou Gellermann, 79; Sarah Tait, 33.
Rugby:
Anthony Foley, 42; Seiji Hirao, 53; Seru Rabeni, 37.
Sailing:
Ramon Carlin, 92; Paul Elvstrom, 88; Jim Kilroy, 94; Bob Oatley, 87; Sarah Young, 40.
Skiing:
Bill Johnson, 55.
Snowboard:
Estelle Balet, 21.
Soccer:
Carlos Alberto, 72; Johan Cruyff, 68; Ted Dumitru, 76; Patrick Ekeng, 26; Rodrigo Espindola, 26; Silvio Gazzaniga, 95; Joao Havelange, 100; Fikayo Idowu, 19; Fatim Jawara, 19; Stephen Keshi, 54; Hannes Loehr, 73; Cesare Maldini, 84; Roberto Perfumo, 73.
Speedskating:
Oh Se-jong, 33.
Surfing:
Larry Gordon, 76.
Swimming:
Forbes Carlile, 95; Ray Essick, 82; Jack Jakubek, 22; Sandor Tarics, 102.
Tennis:
Stan Drobac, 88; Gardnar Mulloy, 102.
Track and Field:
Iolanda Balas, 79; John Disley, 87; Stan Huntsman, 84; Isaiah Kiplagat, 72; Woldemeskel Kostre, 69; Theresa Manuel, 90; Faina Melnik, 71; Mamie Rallins, 74; Simone Schaller, 104; Dave Sime, 79; Ed Temple, 89.
Weightlifting:
Tommy Kono, 85; Leonid Zhabotinsky, 77.
Wrestling:
(Pro) Blackjack Mulligan, 73; Chyna, 46; Harry Fujiwara (Mr. Fuji), 82; Hayabusa, 47.