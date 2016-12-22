Security guard at cricket match makes stunning catch without leaving his seat

I’m not going to pretend to understand cricket, but amazing catches are universal.

When the guy making the play is a security guard, all the better.

The security guard barely even shifts in his seat as the ball comes roaring straight for him, but he just casually catches it and tosses it back on the field as the crowd goes wild behind him.

The casually awesome play came during a Big Bash League match between the Adelaide Strikers and the Brisbane Heat on Wednesday in Adelaide, Australia.

The Heat won, but this guy stole the show.