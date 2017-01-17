Russian skier faces questions over racing during suspension

MOSCOW (AP) A Russian skier who is suspended for being implicated in a doping inquiry has continued to compete.

Maxim Vylegzhanin won three silver medals at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi but was suspended last month by the International Ski Federation after he was accused of being one of 12 medalists whose doping samples were allegedly swapped for clean ones.

Despite his suspension, Vylegzhanin has carried on competing in Russian events, winning two races this month organized by a regional body of the Russian Cross-Country Skiing Federation.

FIS says this appears to break its rules on suspensions, and could result in Vylegzhanin serving a longer ban if he is found guilty of a doping offense.

”FIS is currently following up with the Russian national ski association to ensure that during ineligibility these rules are correctly understood and followed,” FIS spokeswoman Jenny Wiedeke told the Associated Press in emailed comments on Tuesday.

”If an athlete does not respect his/her status during ineligibility, then the time of the provisional suspension will not be credited against the final suspension period (if any).”

Vylegzhanin has said he believed his suspension applied only to international events, not Russian competitions. He denies doping.