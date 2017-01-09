Russian runner Maxim Dyldin given 4-year ban by CAS

MOSCOW (AP) Russian runner Maxim Dyldin has been banned for four years for failing to give a doping sample.

The All-Russian Athletics Federation said on Monday that Dyldin was given the sanction by the Court of Arbitration for Sport for ”evading, refusing or failing to submit for sample collection.”

CAS did not immediately confirm Dyldin’s ban from last Friday, and it was not clear when the offense occurred.

Dyldin won a European gold medal in the 4×400-meter relay in 2010, and European silver four years later. He also won bronze in the same event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics but was stripped of that medal last year because one of his Russian teammates in that race was caught doping.

Russia has been suspended from all international athletics since November 2015 over widespread doping.

Dyldin’s ban was announced as a provisional national team list for 2017 was published, containing nine athletes who were previously banned for doping.

The team list, published on Monday by the Sports Ministry, contains eight race walkers who have served bans, making up half of the 16-person team in that discipline. Also included is triple jumper Yekaterina Koneva, who served a two-year ban for excess testosterone.

The eight walkers are former pupils of coach Viktor Chegin, who was banned for life last year for his role in numerous doping offenses, and some of them have previously been stripped of Olympic and world championship medals. Last year, the Russian athletics federation said it would not select ex-dopers for the Olympics in a failed attempt to persuade the IAAF to lift the ban.

The Russian team for 2017 also features Darya Klishina, the long jumper who was the only Russian allowed to compete at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics because she has long been based outside the country.