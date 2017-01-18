Russian runner loses court case over doping allegations

MOSCOW (AP) Russian runner Kristina Ugarova has lost a defamation lawsuit against a German TV company over reports she used steroids.

Ugarova had sued broadcaster ARD, which worked with Russian athlete and doping whistleblower Yulia Stepanova to obtain undercover footage of Russian track and field competitors apparently admitting to drug use and cover-ups.

The footage later formed part of a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation into Russian track and field in 2015. WADA’s independent commission recommended a lifetime ban for Ugarova, a middle-distance runner who had been part of the Russian national team.

Yevgeniya Gorokhova, a spokeswoman for Moscow’s Dorogomilovsky district court, told The Associated Press by telephone that Ugarova’s case was rejected. Ugarova’s lawyer told Russian media an appeal is planned.