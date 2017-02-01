Olympians gather on Capitol Hill for women in sports day

NEW YORK (AP) Olympians and leaders in the sports community are celebrating the 31st annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

They’re gathering Wednesday in Washington for a panel on Capitol Hill to discuss athletic opportunities. Olympic gold medalists Benita Fitzgerald Mosely in track and Esther Lofgren in rowing are among the panelists.

The theme of ”Expanding Opportunity” emphasizes the rights provided by Title IX ahead of the 45th anniversary of the law, which opened doors for girls and women in high school and collegiate sports around the country.

The sports coalition will meet with the Office on Women’s Health and members of the House and Senate. Nationally, thousands of sports educators, coaches, athletic departments and community centers will host events in all 50 states.

