Neven Ilic of Chile elected head of Pan Am sports body

PUNTA DEL ESTE, Uruguay (AP) Neven Ilic of Chile has been elected president of the Pan American Sports Organization, defeating Carlos Nuzman of Brazil and Joaquin Puello of the Dominican Republic.

Ilic, president of Chile’s Olympic committee, won Wednesday in the second round of voting, defeating Puello 26-25. Nuzman was eliminated in the first round of voting.

Puello led both candidates in the first round with 23 votes, three fewer than necessary to win outright.

Ilic replaces Julio Cesar Maglione of Uruguay. Maglione took over for longtime president Mario Vazquez Rana, who died just over two years ago.

The Pan American Sports Organization is best known outside Latin America for running the Pan American Games.