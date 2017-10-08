N Dakota beats N Colorado 48-38

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) Keaton Studsrud threw for 248 yards and a touchdown, Travis Toivonen ran for two scores, and North Dakota edged out Northern Colorado 48-38 on Saturday to end a three-game skid before a Homecoming crowd.

The lead changed seven times before Reid Taubenheim kicked a go-ahead field goal early in the fourth quarter after the Bears made a goal-line stand. Toivonen capped the scoring on a 5-yard reverse.

North Dakota (2-4, 1-2 Big Sky) held the Bears to 18 yards rushing, while churning out 314 yards on the ground, led by Brady Olivera’s 107 yards on 17 carries and Studsrud’s 97 on 10.

Down 28-7 after James Johannesson’s 4-yard TD run, the Bears rallied with 17 straight points. After a field goal, Khairi Bailey returned a fumble 25 yards for a score after Luke Nelson sacked Studsrud. Torrey Hunt recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and three plays later Anthony Davis scored on a 1-yard run to close to 28-24 at halftime.

Trae Riek’s 10-yard TD run put the Bears up 31-28 in the third quarter, but the Fighting Hawks tied it with a field goal. John Santiago’s 2-yard TD run put North Dakota up 38-31, but the Bears tied it on third-and-goal with Conor Regan’s 9-yard TD pass to Hakeem Deggs on the ensuing drive.

Jacob Knipp and Regan combined for 313 yards passing with two interceptions for Northern Colorado (2-3, 1-2).

