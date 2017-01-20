Egyptian, Frenchwoman win squash tournament in New York
NEW YORK (AP) Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt and Camille Serme of France have won the Tournament of Champions squash tournament for the first time.
Gawad defeated Frenchman Gregory Gaultier 6-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-6 on Thursday night at Manhattan’s Grand Central Terminal. Egyptian men have won the event the last five years.
Gaultier didn’t look bothered by a left leg injury that slowed him during his semifinal upset of two-time defending champion Mohamed El Shorbagy of Egypt.
On the women’s side, Serme rallied past Laura Massaro of Britain 13-11, 8-11, 4-11, 11-3, 11-7. Serme says she ”fell asleep after the third game” and her coach’s pep talk helped her.
Both champions won $22,000, with the runner-ups collecting $13,500.