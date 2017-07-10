Drivers set to race in nation’s oldest hill climbing event

LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) Eighty drivers are set to race up New Hampshire’s Mount Washington this weekend in the oldest hill climbing event in North America.

The drivers, representing 17 states as well as the countries of Canada, Australia, Wales and Romania, will head up the mountain Sunday in hopes of securing the fastest time on what is known as the Climb to the Clouds.

The race takes place on the historic, 7.6-mile (12.2-kilometer) Mt. Washington Auto Road and has been run since 1904.

Among the competitors will be David Higgins, of Wales, who holds the current Mount Washington record of 6:09.09 set in 2014.

Several other drivers, including Todd Cook, from Tempe, Arizona, and Rodney O’Maley, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, bring extensive experience from hill climbs out west.