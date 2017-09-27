Christie Brinkley’s daughter to star in SI Swimsuit issue

NEW YORK (AP) The upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will feature a model named Brinkley – but it’s not going to be Christie.

Sailor Brinkley Cook, the 19-year-old daughter of Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook, is joining the swimsuit 2018 rookie class, which already includes fellow models Chase Carter and Robin Holzken.

Cook is the first daughter of a famous Sports Illustrated model mom to be selected as an official SI swimsuit model – and her mom helped break the news . Her magazine photo shoot, slated for Aruba in October, will be livestreamed. The swimsuit edition comes out in February.

Her mother appeared in the magazine eight times between 1975-2004 and nabbed three consecutive covers from 1979-1981. This year, she was photographed with Sailor and her other daughter, Alexa Ray Joel.