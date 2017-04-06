Canada beats Finland 4-0 to reach women’s world final

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) Marie-Philip Poulin had a goal and an assist in a 2-plus minute span of second period, helping Canada pull away and beat Finland 4-0 on Thursday night in the women’s hockey world championship semifinals.

The Canadians will face the winner of the U.S.-Germany game Friday night for gold.

Finland handed Canada a stunning setback in group play with a 4-3 win, but couldn’t come close to another upset.

The Canadians were in control from start to finish in the rematch.

It didn’t show up on the scoreboard, though, until late in the first period when Sarah Potomak lifted a shot over Noora Raty’s blocker. Emily Clark added an empty-net goal with 4:29 left.

Canada’s Shannon Szabados wasn’t tested much during a 23-save shutout.