Buffalo to cut 4 teams in move projected to save $2 million

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) The University at Buffalo is cutting four sports programs, including baseball, in a restructuring aimed at saving the athletic department $2 million a year.

The Mid-American Conference school also is eliminating men’s soccer, men’s swimming and diving, and women’s rowing to bring the number of teams to 16.

School President Satish Tripathi says the cuts represent the ”unfortunate reality” of the university not having the resources to support 20 teams.

The moves come after a review in which the school took into account program costs, facilities and Title IX implications.

The school will honor all scholarships of the 120 athletes affected. Buffalo will allow those athletes to contact other schools and will grant their release if they decide to transfer.