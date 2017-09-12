Boudia preparing to make 1 more chase at Olympic gold

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Olympic gold medalist David Boudia isn’t giving up his Olympic dreams yet.

The 28-year-old Texan announced Tuesday at Purdue University that he intends to qualify for his fourth U.S. team in 2020.

Boudia is one of the most decorated international divers in American history. The three-time Olympian stunned the world by taking gold at the 2012 London Games on the platform by upsetting of the heavily favored Chinese. The win ended a 12-year gold medal drought for the Americans and a 20-year gold medal drought for the American men.

He added a bronze medal in 2012 platform synchro and earned silver with Steele Johnson last summer in the same event in Rio. He also took home bronze at the 2016 Rio Games in platform individual.