Big smile: Devine Dental shines in Aqueduct feature

NEW YORK (AP) Devine Dental led all the way Thursday to capture the $58,000 feature for 3-year-olds at Aqueduct.

The colt, making his debut for trainer Jeremiah Englehart, handily beat 3-2 favorite Oneballnostrikes by 2 3/4 lengths, improving to 3-1-0 in five starts.

Manny Franco was aboard for one of his three wins on the day.

The time was 1:40.18 for the mile on the track rated good.

Devine Dental paid $9.70, $4 and $3.40. Oneballnostrikes returned $2.90 and $2.50, and Bud Fox paid $2.80 to show.