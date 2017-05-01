BC-AP Sports Preview Digest,1st Ld-Writethru

Editors: Removing story on horse racing/immigration that was sent Sunday.

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Monday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– LOUISVILLE, N.Y. – The Kentucky Derby is up for grabs, with a full starting gate again of 20 horses. Some colts to watch in Saturday’s first leg of the Triple Crown.

– Two opening games in the second round of the NBA playoffs: Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m., and Houston at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

– OAKLAND, Calif. – The Warriors, with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry well rested, open their second round against the Utah jazz on Tuesday night.

– INDIANAPOLIS – Larry Bird says he is leaving the Indiana Pacers because it is time to do something else. The 60-year-old NBA great says his decision is not tied to his health or the team.

– In the day’s lone NHL playoff game, Washington (down 2-0) plays at Pittsburgh in the second round. Game starts 7:30 p.m.

– GREENBURGH, N.Y. – Two days after a two-overtime loss at Ottawa, the Rangers are back at practice and trying to figure out a way to win Game 3 at home Tuesday night.

– AVONDALE, La. – The team of Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt win the Zurich Classic on the fourth playoff hole, capturing a new-format tournament held over a day because of darkness.

– BOSTON – The first-place Baltimore Orioles face Boston at Fenway Park in their first meeting since tempers flared a week ago at Camden Yards. Game starts 7:10 p.m.

– KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Royals, losers of nine straight, play the Chicago White Sox. This is Kansas City’s worst skid since they dropped 12 in a row five years ago. Game starts 8:15 p.m.

– ATLANTA – Mets ace Noah Syndergaard goes on the 10-day disabled list after an MRI shows a partial tear of a back muscle. A few days earlier he said he felt fine and refused an MRI.

– MADRID – The Champions League semifinals begin this week: Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid on Tuesday; Monaco vs. Juventus on Wednesday.