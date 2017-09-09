BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Saturday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– NEW YORK – Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens meet in the first all-American women’s final at the U.S. Open in 15 years. This is the first Grand Slam final for each. Match starts 4 p.m.

– COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 2 Ohio State faces No. 5 Oklahoma and quarterback Baker Mayfield in a showdown that will advance one team’s national title hopes. Game starts 7:30 p.m.

– Three other key Top 25 games: No. 3 Clemson-No. 13 Auburn (7 p.m.); No. 6 Southern California-No. 14 Stanford (8:30 p.m.); No. 15 Georgia-No. 24 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m.).

– CLEVELAND – The Indians try for their 17th straight win, facing a Baltimore Orioles team vying a for a wild card. This is baseball’s longest winning streak in 15 years. Game starts 1:10 p.m.

– LOS ANGELES – Alex Wood (14-2) tries to help the Dodgers end an eight-game losing streak. Los Angeles faces Colorado, which holds the NL’s second wild-card spot. Game starts 9 p.m.

– The NFL season begins with seven starting quarterbacks older than 35, led by 40-year-old Tom Brady.

– The NFC’s two best – Seattle and Green Bay – sorry Atlanta, that Super Bowl meltdown remains too fresh – meet at Lambeau Field on the opening weekend.

– RICHMOND, Va. – Matt Kenseth starts from the pole, trying to solidify his spot in NASCAR’s 10-race postseason derby. Race starts 7:30 p.m.

– INDIANAPOLIS – Lydia Ko and Lexi Thompson are in front by a stroke entering the last round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship. Ko is looking for her first victory since July 2016.

– ALTO DE L’ANGLIRU, Spain – Chris Froome can all but win the Spanish Vuelta in the race’s final competitive stage.

– MANCHESTER, England – Manchester City routs Liverpool 5-0 in the Premier League – Juergen Klopp’s worst loss as a manager in 11 years.