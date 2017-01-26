BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Thursday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– MELBOURNE, Australia – Win or lose, Serena Williams sees another all-sister final at the Australian Open as cause for celebration. This is Venus’ first major final since her loss to Serena at Wimbledon in 2009.

– SAN DIEGO – Tiger Woods returns to the PGA Tour for the first time in 17 months when the Farmers Insurance Open begins at Torrey Pines. Woods has won this tournament won seven times.

– NEW YORK – The NFL says injuries decreased this season, including concussions. The league says players are doing more self-reporting of head injuries.

– HOUSTON – Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction is the lasting memory of the last Super Bowl in Houston, overshadowing New England’s riveting victory in 2004. Now it’s Lady Gaga’s turn.

– FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Bill Belichick turns no-name guys into key contributors. The newest member of the club is receiver Chris Hogan. Is it luck? Or is Belichick that good at finding diamonds in the rough?

– ATLANTA – Falcons owner Arthur Blank couldn’t have dreamed of a better start to 2017. His $1.5 billion stadium is closer to completion and Atlanta is headed to the Super Bowl.

– It’s been nearly two decades since Atlanta’s last trip to the Super Bowl, a season in which coach Dan Reeves needed heart surgery. The stresses of coaching have grown more complicated and demanding since.

– CLEVELAND – Cleveland will host the All-Star Game in 2019, the AP is told. The last time the showcase was there was 1997. The announcement will come Friday.

– NHL players are adjusting to the new wrinkle of a five-day bye week they negotiated a year ago. Some teams will be more rested than others for the stretch run to the playoffs.

– ASPEN, Colo. – Freeskier Bobby Brown has recovered from wipeouts that rendered him almost motionless. He’s broken his back, pelvis and both ankles. What broke after the Sochi Olympics was his spirit.

– CINCINNATI – In the lone men’s college basketball game featuring two ranked teams, No. 24 Xavier renews its crosstown rivalry with No. 19 Cincinnati on the Bearcats’ home court. Game starts 7 p.m.

– HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Mike Smith guided Arrogate past California Chrome the last time these vaunted horses met. He figures he has a shot of doing it again Saturday in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup.

– DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Popular sports car driver Memo Gidley returns to Daytona International Speedway for the Rolex 24, three years after he was badly injured in a horrific crash.