AP NewsAlert
TORONTO (AP) Kansas City outfielder Alex Gordon hits baseball’s 5,964th homer, breaking majors’ season record.
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATUREDUPCOMING
TORONTO (AP) Kansas City outfielder Alex Gordon hits baseball’s 5,964th homer, breaking majors’ season record.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2017 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices