World Cycling League, college to build indoor velodrome

READING, Pa. (AP) The World Cycling League is teaming up with an eastern Pennsylvania college to build a $20 million indoor cycling track.

The National Velodrome and Events Center at Albright College, in Reading, will have 2,500 spectator seats and also serve as the league’s global headquarters.

Officials hope to begin construction by late summer and open the track in time for the 2018-19 school year.

The facility will be only the second of its kind in the United States. The VELO Sports Center in Carson, California, opened three years ago.

David Chauner, the league’s CEO, says the velodrome will attract world-class cyclists to live, train and race in the area.

If the track is built as planned, it will be available for athletes who wish to train for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.