White Castle becomes official sponsor of USA Luge ‘sliders’

In a tasty bit of slider synergy, USA Luge has partnered up with fast-food restaurant White Castle going into the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

“The nation’s two foremost slider experts” announced a two-year partnership Tuesday. According to TeamUSA.org, the chain known for their castle-shaped restaurants square mini hamburgers is the first fast-food joint in the United States to officially partner with USA Luge.

“We have been serving The Original Slider® for nearly a century and pride ourselves on knowing a thing or two about sliders,” White Castle VP of marketing Lynn Blashford said in a statement. “When we discovered that USA Luge was looking for the next generation of sliders, we knew that White Castle could help fuel their efforts and hopefully help them bring home coveted medals for many Winter Games to come.”

Not only will the sponsorship help “sliders” looking to compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics, White Castle will also become a title sponsor of the winter sport’s off-season recruitment program — aptly called the White Castle USA Luge Slider Search — to fuel the next generation of Winter Olympians.

“This off-season tour is our pathway to finding new, young athletes that will one day become Olympians and Olympic medalists,” Gordy Sheer, USA Luge Director of Marketing and Sponsorships and 1998 Olympic silver medalist said in a statement. “Plus, who can resist the ‘slider’ connection?”

Not to mention all the Harold and Kumar references.