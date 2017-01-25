Usain Bolt stripped of gold medal due to teammate’s doping violation

Usain Bolt is no longer a nine-time Olympic gold medalist.

The IOC announced Wednesday that Jamaican men’s 4x100m relay team has been stripped of the gold medal it won at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing after it was determined that sprinter Nesta Carter violated an anti-doping rule in connection with a test eight years ago. Bolt, Carter, Michael Frater, Asana Powell and Dwight Thomas – who competed in heats but not the final – will all have to return their gold medals.

“The athlete, Nesta Carter, is found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation pursuant to the IOC Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the Games of the XXIX Olympiad

…. The Jamaican Team is disqualified from the men’s 4x100m relay event. The corresponding medals, medallist pins and diplomas are withdrawn and shall be returned.”

Carter was subjected to a test on the night after the 4x100m relay final in Beijing, and the A-Sample “did not result in an adverse analytical finding” at the time. In 2016, Carter’s B-Sample was tested, and results revealed the presence of methylhexaneamine, a banned substance.

The decision means that Bolt no longer holds the historic “triple-triple” he clinched at the 2016 Olympics last summer, winning three consecutive golds in the 100m, 4x100m and 200m.